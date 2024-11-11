Residents gathered around the war memorial in Horsham’s Carfax as veterans, servicemen and women, emergency services representatives, Army, Navy and Air Force cadets, schoolchildren – and more – paid their respects to The Fallen.

Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Sussex Neil Hart led the wreath laying on behalf of His Majesty The King, followed by Horsham District Council Chairman Nigel Emery who laid a wreath on behalf of the people of the Horsham district.

Wreaths were also laid by Horsham MP John Milne, chairman of the Horsham Branch of the Royal British Legion Zäl Rustom and Councillor Christian Mitchell on behalf of West Sussex County Council.

The tradition of gathering to pay respect and remember all who have served to safeguard our world and our liberty was marked by a parade through the town’s North Street and into the Carfax to the War Memorial. The service of remembrance, including the observation of a two-minute silence, was led by the Rev Canon Lisa Barnett of St Mary’s Church, Horsham.

On Armistice Day (today Monday November 11) there was another short service for those who wished to remember the war fallen on the ‘eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month’ in Horsham’s Carfax.

Prayers were again led by the Rev Lisa Barnett and the Exhortation was delivered by Royal British Legion Horsham branch chairman Zäl Rustom. The Last Post was sounded by Horsham District Council leader Martin Boffey.

There was a one-minute silence at 11am after which official wreaths were laid, led by Horsham Council chairman Nigel Emery on behalf of the people of Horsham.

At the end of the service the War Memorial was opened for public wreath laying.

The Horsham Branch of the Royal British Legion was the lead organiser of the events this year in partnership with Horsham District Council.

