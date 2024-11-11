Bus company Stagecoach is cutting the number of daytime direct services on the No 17 between Partridge Green and Horsham – meaning only morning and evening buses will run on the route.

But local residents say the daytime service is a lifeline for many in the village and are campaigning to keep it – and they turned out in force on Saturday for a protest march to make their views known.

A spokesperson for the campaigners said: “During the day travellers are expected to catch the hourly No 17 bus to Brighton, alight at Shermanbury or Henfield and then cross busy roads to catch the northbound bus to Horsham: a journey of nine miles which takes up to 50 minutes!” The protesters met at the butchers in Partridge Green high Street and marched to Shermanbury gaining further support from passers-by and motorists along the way. The spokesperson added: “This action, ably supported by our county councillor Sarah Payne and district councillor Joanne Knowles, was designed to get Stagecoach to reconsider the current timetable. Our vulnerable residents deserve nothing less.

“If there is no compromise between the residents of Partridge Green and Stagecoach our campaign goes on.”

1 . Bus protest Residents turned out in force on Saturday for a protest march in a bid to save a 'lifeline' bus service in Partridge Green Photo: Contributed

2 . Bus protest Many carried protest placards Photo: Contributed

3 . Bus protest Villagers say they are being left stranded with no bus service during the day Photo: Contributed

4 . Bus protest People of all ages took part in the protest march Photo: Contributed