Fresh speculation over mystery 'hum' plaguing Sussex village
Reports of the low-level noise were made in Storrington earlier this year but the rumbling was later said to have disappeared – until now.
Local residents say the humming – likened by one to a nest of bees in a bush – is back with a vengeance but no-one knows what is causing it.
And, it seems, not everyone can hear it. However reports of the strange noise have been made by people all over the village including in Dean Way, Spierbridge Road, Hillside Road, Hillside Walk, White Horse Court and Cootham Green.
One person described the hum as ‘like oscillating pipes’ while another suggested it could be caused by AC compressor units. Another said the noise winds down and goes quiet every now and then before it picks up again within a few minutes. They suggested it could be an industrial pump or generator.
One suggested it could be the global phenomenon known as the ‘World Hum’ which is heard by up to four per cent of people who report hearing the odd low-pitched sound. No source has ever been found for it. People say that it is usually heard early in the morning or in the middle of the night.
The Hum was established following widespread reports of a persistent and invasive low-frequency humming, rumbling, or droning noise.
Back in 2020, residents in Horsham, Broadbridge Heath, West Chiltington, Pulborough – and Storrington – reported hearing the strange low-level sound and some also speculated then that it could be the ‘World Hum.’
