Hailsham Youth Service continues to go grow, providing a range of opportunities and activities for young people in the town between the ages of 11-17.

A variety of activities for young people have been planned for the Friday Night Project (FNP) throughout the spring and summer months including ten-pin bowling at FreedomBowl, activities at Knockhatch Adventure Park, open ski, skiing lessons and Ringo Tobogganing at Knockhatch Ski Centre, as well as trampolining at Urban Jump, Inflatables at the James West Community Centre and swimming at Freedom Leisure Centre.

If that was not enough, all FNP activities scheduled for April through to July will cost only £1 (plus food and accessory hire where applicable).

The Friday Night Project, which is funded and managed by the town council's youth service division – Hailsham Youth Service – works in partnership with Hailsham Community College, Freedom Leisure and Knockhatch to help create alternative recreational activities for young people on Friday evenings, will also continue to be a feature in young people’s social events calendar for the remainder of the year.

Ski Lessons at Knockhatch - Friday Night Project

Andy Joyes, youth service manager at Hailsham Town Council, said: "The Friday Night Project gives young people an opportunity to experience challenges of different recreational activities and provide them with opportunities to socialise and boost self-esteem and well-being. I'm confident it will continue to be successful well into the future.

"FNP is a classic example of partnership in the community, and I’d like to thank my colleagues at Hailsham Youth Service, Knockhatch, Freedom Leisure and Hailsham Community College for all the support with these events."

Mr Joyes added: "Young people always look forward to various outings which make up part of Hailsham Youth Service's provision and are always keen to take advantage of the many opportunities being offered by our youth worker team.

"Furthermore, it's a great achievement that the town council, Hailsham Youth Service and project partners have come together to give young people another opportunity to engage in really exciting recreational activities over the years."

Inflatables at the James West Community Centre - Friday Night Project

Further details, including bookings and programmes/activity schedules can be obtained by contacting Andy Joyes on 01323 841702 or by email: [email protected]

Alternatively, visit hailshamyouthservice.org for more information.

