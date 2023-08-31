Frock Up Friday festival brings a touch of glamour to Hastings this weekend

​The Frock Up Friday festival is back this weekend and this year it has a Hollywood theme.

​Frock Up Friday was originally conceived in Hastings by Susan Simms and Bevali Francis in 2020 as a way to ease the pain of COVID lockdown. A small group of women dressing up for fun quickly evolved into a global phenomenon with over 15,000 members from across the world, from all genders and many walks of life, sharing their stories and supporting each other along the way.

This is the third year of the full festival taking place in Hastings with a a weekend-long programme of events and activities.

Highlights include a Hollywood Glamour Ball, being held on Saturday night at the Masonic Hall in St Leonards, a Friday night cabaret and a Saturday parade.

The Frock Up Friday Market takes place at the Old Observer building on Saturday from 11am – 4pm.

The colourful Frockers Parade, set off from the Albion pub on the seafront, in Hastings Old Town, on Saturday at noon and ends at the Old Observer building. People can relax on Sunday when the Sparkle Swim takes place at 10.30am 0n the beach at St Leonards by Azur.

Bevali Francis said: “We have frockers travelling from all over Great Britain, from the US, even from Australia, to be with us; but we are hugely proud of our Hastings and St Leonards origins. We are committed to supporting local businesses and artists and further improving the profile of the area, and the wonderful people who live here.” Visit the website at www.frockupfriday.com for full details.

