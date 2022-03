The storm caused widespread destruction along the seafront and actually saw the sea covering the Central Cricket Ground where Priory Meadow shopping centre now stands.

It ripped up roads and sections of the promenade and flooded many buildings in the town centre. Parts of the road and promenade were buried beneath deep shingle.

Leigh Kennedy, of the Historical Hastings group, shared these incredible pictures of the aftermath.

Have you read? View 27 pictures of Storm Eunice and the damage it caused earlier this year

Have you read? View pictures of the shocking state of potholed roads in Hastings and St Leonards

1. Hastings Storn. The sea flooded the cricket ground in the town centre SUS-220325-123514001 Photo Sales

2. Hastings Storm. The road and promenade at Denmark Place covered in shingle. SUS-220325-124800001 Photo Sales

3. Hastings storm pumping out the Queens Saloon at the Queens Hotel in Harold Place. SUS-220325-123524001 Photo Sales

4. Hastings Storm. The Memorial after the storm. SUS-220325-123504001 Photo Sales