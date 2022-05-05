Fundraiser held for Hastings man who died from undiagnosed heart condition - in pictures

Dan Parris was just 23 when he collapsed and died without warning on February 22, 2021.

He had never been diagnosed with any heart conditions and seemed to be in perfect health. He left his wife-to-be Holly and five-month-old daughter Olivia.

To raise money for Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY), a charity that helps to raise awareness for young sudden cardiac death, Dan’s family arranged for a charity event to take place at Sedlescombe Golf Club.

The event raised more than £6,000 on the day, bringing the total amount they have raised for CRY to £20,000.

His mum, Nicky Parris, said: “Dan was fit, healthy and doing so well in his career, and had his whole future ahead of him with his beautiful fiancé and daughter.

“He was a lovely, kind and gentle man and we miss him desperately.

“Although we were in the middle of another lockdown, the day Dan died started off as just another ordinary day.

“As an electrician, he was allowed to go out to work, so headed off to a local residential property.

“Tragically, not long after Dan arrived he collapsed and went into cardiac arrest.”

Every week in the UK, around 12 young people die suddenly from a previously undiagnosed heart condition, according to CRY. Of these deaths 80 per cent will occur with no prior symptoms.

Dr Steven Cox, chief executive of CRY, said: “It takes great courage and determination for anyone who has been affected by young sudden cardiac death to be able to see beyond their own situation and to want to raise funds for CRY.

“As well as helping to raise vital funds, this event will also raise significant awareness for CRY among the local community.”

