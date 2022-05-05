Hastings firefighters wash cars to raise money for charity

A spokesperson said: “Bring your mucky motors to Bohemia Road Community Fire Station to help raise money for two amazing charities.

“The event takes place on May 21 between 10am and 3pm at Bohemia Road, Hastings TN34 1EX.

“We’re raising money for the following two charities: The Fire Fighters Charity and Warming Up The Homeless.

“The Fire Fighters Charity is here for every one of the UK’s 65,000 serving members of fire and rescue staff – and their dependants.

“Every year they directly help more than 4,500 people in the fire community to be fitter, healthier and happier.

“It costs £10 million a year to keep The Fire Fighters Charity running and, with no government funding, they are completely reliant on the generosity and enthusiasm of supporters.

“Warming Up The Homeless helps people without a home, one meal, hot drink or change of clothes at a time.”

For more information please visit the East Sussex Fire and Rescue website.