Fundraiser to give Hastings woman the ‘best possible send-off’

Robynne Sequin, born and raised in Hastings, sadly passed away on July 16 at the age of 28.

Her family set up the GoFundMe campaign to help ‘give her the best possible send-off’, and have already raised £3,683.

Her sister, Caitlin Mann, said: “Robynne’s death was extremely unexpected to the family and we are completely devastated.

"We want to give her the best possible send-off celebrating her 28 years. Any donation small or big to support Robynne’s send-off would be hugely appreciated and would take one less worry away from our family, especially my mum, as I'm sure everyone can appreciate how tough times are at the moment.”

The campaign, launched on July 18, has already exceeded the goal of £3,500 set by the family.

With more than 100 people donating, her sister believes this illustrates how many lives Robynne touched with her ‘outgoing personality and infectious laughter’.

Caitlin added: "Robynne was a caring and loving person with so much laughter and kindness shining through her. She has lots and lots of friends and loved ones in the area.

"She was a committed carer in Hastings through COVID-19 and was devoted to caring for and helping people as much as possible both inside her caring career and in day-to-day life.

“There was never a dull day when she was around, a genuine person who truly wanted to help and support everyone around her with her outgoing personality and infectious laughter.”

To donate please visit the GoFundMe campaign set up by Robynne’s family.