Travellers leave St Leonards site

Travellers that had set up camp in St Leonards last week have now left the site, according to Hastings Borough Council.

Caravans and cars had been spotted at the Old Bathing Pool site, a strict no camping area which prohibits sleeping in a motorhome, on Monday, July 18.

Hastings Borough Council had said then that they were working in conjunction with the police and East Sussex County Council's traveller team to serve notice.

However, the council announced today (July 26) that the travellers left of their own accord on July 20.

A council spokesperson said: “Following notification of an Unauthorised Encampment at the Old Bathing Pool Site, Hastings Borough Council began proceedings with the police and East Sussex County Council's Traveller Liaison Team to serve notice.

“However, the travellers left the site of their own accord on Wednesday, July 20. Following their departure the council inspected the site and removed the waste left behind.”