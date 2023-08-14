BREAKING
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness

Fundraisers walk in footsteps of Horsham-born poet Shelley

A Shelley Memorial Project sponsored walk – Walking in the footsteps of Shelley – took place in Horsham on Saturday.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 14th Aug 2023, 14:11 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 14:15 BST

It was officially started by Horsham District Council chairman David Skipp at St Mary’s Church.

The walk was to raise funds for a permanent, public memorial to the romantic poet, Percy Bysshe Shelley.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Members of The Shelley Memorial Project team were joined by members of St Margaret's Church, Warnham, who are fundraising for the restoration of the church's Shelley family plaque.

Horsham District Council chairman David Skipp was on hand at St Mary's Church, Horsham, to launch the start of the Shelley memorial walk fundraiser. Photo contributedHorsham District Council chairman David Skipp was on hand at St Mary's Church, Horsham, to launch the start of the Shelley memorial walk fundraiser. Photo contributed
Horsham District Council chairman David Skipp was on hand at St Mary's Church, Horsham, to launch the start of the Shelley memorial walk fundraiser. Photo contributed

The nine-mile walk started and finished at St Mary's Church where Shelley's family are commemorated. The route took walkers through countryside which Shelley would have known well, including St Margaret's Church, Warnham, where Shelley was baptised, and Warnham Nature Reserve where he fished and sailed boats with friends.

Funds raised will contribute to the commissioning of a public artwork to be installed in Horsham Park to commemorate Shelley's life and work.

Sponsorship contributions for the project can be made here: https://www.peoplesfundraising.com/donation/in-the-footsteps-of-shelley-a-sponsored-walk

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The project group aims to achieve a high-quality artwork that will provide inspiration and enjoyment to residents and visitors to the town most closely associated with Shelley's family and early life.

Walkers set off to walk in the footsteps of Shelley down Horsham's Causeway. Photo contributedWalkers set off to walk in the footsteps of Shelley down Horsham's Causeway. Photo contributed
Walkers set off to walk in the footsteps of Shelley down Horsham's Causeway. Photo contributed

Have you read? Independent retailer gets set to open new shop

Star Wars stormtroopers descend on Horsham town centre

Councillor David Skipp said: “I am really excited to be supporting the creation of a bespoke memorial to celebrate the life and works of Shelley, one of our most significant poets who is world renowned and such a significant figure for our district.

“To have a dedicated memorial to Shelley in the centre of town in Horsham Park will be very special and will ensure that it will be enjoyed by many.”

Related topics:St Mary's ChurchWarnhamHorsham District Council