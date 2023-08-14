A Shelley Memorial Project sponsored walk – Walking in the footsteps of Shelley – took place in Horsham on Saturday.

It was officially started by Horsham District Council chairman David Skipp at St Mary’s Church.

The walk was to raise funds for a permanent, public memorial to the romantic poet, Percy Bysshe Shelley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members of The Shelley Memorial Project team were joined by members of St Margaret's Church, Warnham, who are fundraising for the restoration of the church's Shelley family plaque.

Horsham District Council chairman David Skipp was on hand at St Mary's Church, Horsham, to launch the start of the Shelley memorial walk fundraiser. Photo contributed

The nine-mile walk started and finished at St Mary's Church where Shelley's family are commemorated. The route took walkers through countryside which Shelley would have known well, including St Margaret's Church, Warnham, where Shelley was baptised, and Warnham Nature Reserve where he fished and sailed boats with friends.

Funds raised will contribute to the commissioning of a public artwork to be installed in Horsham Park to commemorate Shelley's life and work.

Sponsorship contributions for the project can be made here: https://www.peoplesfundraising.com/donation/in-the-footsteps-of-shelley-a-sponsored-walk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The project group aims to achieve a high-quality artwork that will provide inspiration and enjoyment to residents and visitors to the town most closely associated with Shelley's family and early life.

Walkers set off to walk in the footsteps of Shelley down Horsham's Causeway. Photo contributed

Councillor David Skipp said: “I am really excited to be supporting the creation of a bespoke memorial to celebrate the life and works of Shelley, one of our most significant poets who is world renowned and such a significant figure for our district.