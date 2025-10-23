Further maintenance work planned for Eastbourne Treatment Works

Further maintenance works and cleaning is set to take place at Eastbourne Treatment Works, Eastbourne Borough Council have confirmed.

The wastewater treatment plant at Langney Point is known locally as the ‘Poo Castle’.

The waste water treatment works at Langney Point. Picture: Archive

Earlier in the summer, Eastbourne MP Josh Babarinde said he had escalated the issue to Ofwat and the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, urging them to investigate and take action.

Following the beginning of formal action, a spokesperson for the borough council stated that Southern Water ‘had not been moving fast enough’ to fix the issues at the site.

An Eastbourne Borough Council spokesperson said: “Following the fire at Eastbourne Treatment Works this summer, the Treatment Works odour control system failed and in addition to the limited progress from Southern Water Services Ltd (SWS) Ltd, Eastbourne Borough Council (the Council) began formal legal action and served an abatement notice under the Environmental Protection Act 1990.

“Since then, it is felt by a number of residents and other stakeholders that SWS has not been moving far enough or fast enough to fix the issues and disappointment with SWS for failing to keep residents and other stakeholders sufficiently updated has been expressed.

“SWS have begun the process of acid cleaning these odour control units, which should result in a significant reduction in odour. It is expected that this process will be complete within the next two weeks.

“Further maintenance and cleaning will be carried out in November to help prevent odours in the long-term.

“SWS have committed to holding an in-person customer drop-in event (expected to be November) to answer questions and hear concerns from residents directly. We will share details of this event when it is confirmed.

“Council officers will be meeting with SWS again next week to agree an enhanced programme of monitoring, designed to better respond to any system failures in future.”