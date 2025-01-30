Future of new West Sussex autism and ADHD support service assured, thanks to NHS funding

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The future of a new West Sussex support service for families of children and young people with autism and ADHD has been assured, thanks to NHS funding of almost £100,000.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Littlehampton-based charity Reaching Families runs the ND Navigation Service to provide information, advice, signposting, training and telephone support to parent-carers of children in West Sussex who are awaiting or undergoing assessment for ADHD, autism and other neurodivergent conditions.

The project was piloted during 2024 and supported more than 450 families in its first year. It success means it has now received £98,500 from NHS Sussex to assure its future until 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brian O’Hagan, Reaching Families director, said the additional funding would enable the charity to invest in more support staff and bring down waiting times to access the service.

Reaching Families' ND Navigation Service team manager Hannah Delmar-Addy, centre, with support workers Alma Riggs and Sharon Burt

He added: "We all know waiting times for assessment are a challenge across the country. We commend NHS Sussex for this investment as it ensures families can still get support whilst they wait for assessment.”

Founded by parent-carers, Reaching Families provides a range of services to families of children with SEND (special educational needs and disabilities) including a popular handbook, training workshops, benefits advice service, befriending service and multiple support groups.

Mr O’Hagan said: "We try to provide the earliest possible support to families. The navigation service is typical of this approach. The earlier we can provide support the better the outcomes for both children and families.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reaching Families was commissioned by NHS Sussex to pilot and develop the new navigation service, which is now available to parent-carers via referral from a professional working with their child.

The charity cannot make referrals to the West Sussex Neurodevelopmental Pathwa, influence the assessment process, provide a key working service or provide crisis support.

But it can give telephone support to establish the needs of families accessing the service, provide training workshops on neurodiversity and give access to a specially-trained befriender and support groups.

For further information on Reaching Families and the ND Navigation Service, visit www.reachingfamilies.org.uk