A question mark is hanging over the future of St Leonards seafront restaurant and venue the Azur.

The business, which incorporates Teddy's Cocktail Bar and Grill, is a popular choice for wedding celebrations, birthday parties and anniversaries.

The future of the Azur will be discussed on Wednesday March 1 in the High Court in London. The company which owns and manages it, Azur Events Limited, faces a winding-up order brought by the freehold owner Sea Change Sussex.

According to Sea Change, the Azur has failed to keep up with rent payments under the lease.

Recently the Azur displayed notices stating that it was accepting cash transactions only.

David Thorpe -Tracey, from Azur, said: "For the past 15 years, Azur has been a hub for the community, supporting local businesses, community groups and charities, providing award-winning customer service to thousands of local residents and visitors from outside the area who have chosen to hold some of the most important days of their lives at Azur such as weddings, anniversary celebrations and birthdays.

“What is going to happen to the 45-plus functions that are already booked to take place in 2023/24, and what will happen to safeguarding the deposits from those 45 events, as well as the safeguarding of the St. Leonards Studio and Babilicious, regular and repeat businesses that are only able to use Azur due to its location and its square footage?”

A spokesperson for Sea Space said: "Unfortunately, we’ve had to serve a winding up petition for Azur Events Ltd. We’ve tried hard to work with the firm both pre and post-COVID, allowing additional time for payments and granting rent reductions during the lease’s assignment from predecessor Azur Marina Ltd during that company’s liquidation in 2016. But the company has failed to keep up with payments due under the lease and the amount we’re owed has continued to grow throughout much of the lease terms.

“This is a last resort action on our part following these long-running rent payment issues and is not a decision we’ve taken lightly.

“We’ll see what the court decides at the hearing on 1 March and hope the matter gets resolved swiftly so the property can continue to be of benefit to the local community for years to come.”

The uncertainty has affected local man Andrew Clifton, who planned to have his 60th birthday celebration at the Azur in June.

He said: "As things stand at the moment. I'm not sure what to do. I just hope the situation is resolved in March."

Local business leader Brett McLean, who has used the Azur for a number of business dinners and fairs, said: "I am very sad to learn that the future of the Azur is in jeopardy. It has hosted some incredible events such as the Hastings Day and Sussex Day luncheons, the Platinum Jubilee luncheon and the Albany Taxi Charity Run, that brings disadvantaged children from London for a day out at the seaside."

The roof of the Azur suffered storm damage in 2019 and remains in need of repair.

David Thorpe-Tracey said: "We currently remain open, so do please come and support us. We look forward to your custom."

