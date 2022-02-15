The gift has been made to Old Barn Nurseries at Dial Post by The Budding Foundation.

The Sussex based charity raised more than £55,000 from their Santa’s grottos at both Old Barn Garden Centre and sister site, South Downs Nurseries in Hassocks, two of the Tates of Sussex garden centre sites.

Clive Gravett, the charity’s founder said: “The Tate family have been very supportive of the charity over the years and the grottos we run each year at two of their centres have raised many thousands of pounds for local disadvantaged children.

Plant manager Amy Ashman, branch manager Paul Smythe, Clive Gravett from The Budding Foundation and sales assistant Amanda Holmes-Palmer.

“With their help, we also support various gardening projects in local schools. We were aware that several customers had said it would be great if the centre could have a defibrillator on site so we thought it would be a nice way of saying thank you to all those customers who came and visited the grotto with their children and grandchildren.”