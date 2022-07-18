Gatwick Airport accused of 'misleading' residents over new flight paths

Members of the Communities Against Gatwick Noise and Emissions – CAGNE – say the airport plans to introduce new flight paths once its northern runway is brought into full time use.

A spokesperson said: “It is clear that Gatwick are misleading residents – on one hand they seek to assure residents that there will be no new flight paths from a two-runway airport, but on the other hand they are in full knowledge of their plans for a new airspace for a two-runway airport, that will include many concentrated flight paths over new areas.”

New roadways are planned along with the rebuilding of the airport's northern runway to bring it into full time use

The airport is currently seeking a development consent order to rebuild its current ‘emergency runway’ as a second runway.