Gatwick Airport accused of 'misleading' residents over new flight paths

Members of the Communities Against Gatwick Noise and Emissions – CAGNE – say the airport plans to introduce new flight paths once its northern runway is brought into full time use.
A spokesperson said: “It is clear that Gatwick are misleading residents – on one hand they seek to assure residents that there will be no new flight paths from a two-runway airport, but on the other hand they are in full knowledge of their plans for a new airspace for a two-runway airport, that will include many concentrated flight paths over new areas.”
The airport is currently seeking a development consent order to rebuild its current ‘emergency runway’ as a second runway.
It has also launched a public consultation on new road plans at Gatwick to deal with extra traffic created by an estimated increase of air passengers, workers and freight.