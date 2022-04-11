Holidaymakers attempting to jet off for Easter from Gatwick Airport have been hit by a swathe of last-minute flight cancellations.

British Airways and easyJet grounded more than 100 flights at Gatwick Airport and Heathrow on Sunday (April 10). The last-minute cancellations affected between 15,000 and 20,000 passengers.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two airlines have been hit by Covid, which is surging across Europe. This has lead to understaffing due to an increase in staff sickness.

British Airways and easyJet grounded more than 100 flights at Gatwick Airport and Heathrow on Sunday (April 10).

SussexWorld has complied a list of flights that have been grounded so far today (Monday, April 111) at Gatwick Airport.

Gatwick cancellations - across all terminals (from 10:30am)

10:40am - easyJet flight from Nice

11:55am - easyJet flight from Copenhagen

2:50pm - easyJet flight from Verona

3:50pm - easyJet flight from Milan

5:20pm - easyJet flight from Montpelier