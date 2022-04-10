Gatwick Airport: All the cancelled easyJet and British Airways flights for Sunday, April 10

Holidaymakers attempting to jet off for Easter from Gatwick Airport have been hit by a swathe of last-minute flight cancellations.

By Matt Pole
Sunday, 10th April 2022, 11:21 am

British Airways and easyJet have grounded more than 100 flights at Gatwick Airport and Heathrow. The last-minute cancellations will affect between 15,000 and 20,000 passengers.

The two airlines have been hit by Covid, which is resurging across Europe. This has lead to understaffing due to an increase in staff sickness.

SussexWorld has complied a list of flights that have been grounded so far today (Sunday, April 10) at Gatwick Airport.

SussexWorld has complied a list of flights that have been grounded so far today (Sunday, April 10) at Gatwick Airport. Picture by Hollie Adams/Getty Images

Gatwick cancellations - across all terminals (from 12pm)

11.30am - easyJet flight to Belfast

11.35am - easyJet flight to Geneva

11.50am - easyJet flight to Milan-Linate

11.55am - easyJet flight to Hamburg

12.35pm - easyJet flight to Krakow

1pm - easyJet flight to Berlin

1.20pm - easyJet flight to Thessaloniki

1.40pm - easyJet flight to Prague

3.25pm - easyJet flight to Nice

4.45pm - British Airways flight to Tenerife

6pm - easyJet flight to Luxembourg

