A school in East Sussex is celebrating 'outstanding' GCSE results among its students.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Claremont School said this year's cohort had 'excelled beyond expectations'.

It said 16 per cent of all grades were at the highest level (9–8), 29 per cent achieved grades 9–7 (equivalent to A – A*), and 48 per cent achieved grades 9–6 (equivalent to A* – B).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A school spokesperson said: “These impressive results are a testament not only to the students' dedication but also to the unwavering commitment of the staff and the invaluable support from families throughout their educational journey.”

Claremont School students with their GCSE results

Claremont, which is based in Bodiam, near Robertsbridge, said subjects that stood out include French, German, drama, and art, aligning with the school’s membership in the International Schools Partnership group and its emphasis on multilingualism and creativity in the arts.

The spokesperson added: "The school community is incredibly proud to celebrate these outstanding results and looks forward to supporting the continued success of these talented students as they embark on the next stage of their educational journey."

Lea Owen, deputy principal, said: “We are absolutely thrilled with this year’s GCSE results. Our students have shown incredible determination and maturity, and these outcomes are a testament to their talent and perseverance. We are proud of every single student – whether they’ve achieved top grades or made remarkable personal progress – and we cannot wait to see all that they will go on to achieve in the future.”