GCSE results: Top grades are result of students’ ‘hard work and resilience’ at Hastings and St Leonards Academies

Students from both The St Leonards Academy and The Hastings Academy collected their results, with staff saying students had been ‘amazingly resilient’ despite the pandemic disrupting their studies.

Jon Francies, principal at The St Leonards Academy, said: “The results are a consequence of that hard work and resilience, and they should all be incredibly proud of their achievements.

“We are very proud of all of them and the work that has gone into successfully getting them onto their post-16 courses. I want to thank the staff for their relentless focus, and constant support to secure only the best for their students and for supporting those whose mental health made attendance in their final year a struggle.”

Students at The St Leonards Academy with their results

Clara Patrao Lomba outperformed her target grades to achieve an amazing set of results, the school said.

Jodie Beard, head girl, also got all her grades, the equivalent of A or A*.

At The Hastings Academy, students who achieved outstanding grades were Jasper Williams Young, Aimee Wareham, Alexandra Lee, Issac Philips, Felix Herriott and Callum Foreman. Congratulations also went to Zak Bayou-Bates, Ned Eldridge, Gino Valentine, Jasper Williams Young, Connor McManus and Lilia McCann.​

Hilary Morawska, principal at The Hastings Academy said: “I want to thank the staff for their relentless focus and constant support.

“I also want to extend my thanks to our parents and carers who have supported the academy and worked with us to the benefit of their children.

“And lastly, but most importantly, to the students, who listened to and responded to our teaching, were a brilliant year group and great ambassadors for the academy. On behalf of all who have worked with our Year 11 students, we wish them every good fortune, health and happiness as they embark on the next stage of their learning journey.”

Dylan Davies, executive director of school improvement at the University of Brighton Academies Trust, said: “In the wake of a challenging couple of years, I am so proud of the strength shown by our staff and students. These results show that hard work and dedication echo throughout our academies.”