Get a first glimpse of the new George Michael film - and here's how to get tickets

George Michael Freedom Uncut

Tickets on sale for cinemas worldwide from today for the global event on Wednesday 22 June.

Book tickets and full cinema information at georgemichaelfreedomuncut.com

In the trailer, we hear George speaking about his feelings on early fame, “I can’t really explain how overwhelming that kind of hysteria can be… I remember thinking I really don’t know if I’ll ever do this again.”

He later adds, "I want to leave songs, I believe I can leave songs, that will mean something to other generations."

A spokesman said: “Sony Music Entertainment and Trafalgar Releasing today launched the brand-new trailer for George Michael Freedom Uncut, a deeply autobiographical feature documentary narrated by the late Grammy® Award winner. A poignant and moving tribute to the legacy of one of Britain’s greatest performers, in his final work George Michael reclaims the narrative of his career, personal life and controversies in collaboration with co-director, producer and friend David Austin. This feature-length documentary will be released as a global cinema event on Wednesday 22nd June.

“Throughout the film, Michael reveals openly and honestly the two distinct sides of his life: his very public music career and his private personal life that cameras never truly saw. Michael was heavily involved in and dedicated to the making of this documentary before his tragic passing in 2016, making GEORGE MICHAEL FREEDOM UNCUT an incredibly special posthumous release and a poignant and moving tribute to his legacy.

“The documentary features a slew of famous faces, contributors include George Michael, Stevie Wonder, Sir Elton John, Ricky Gervais, Nile Rogers, Mark Ronson, Tracey Emin, Liam Gallagher, Mary J. Blige, Jean Paul Gaultier, James Corden, Tony Bennett, Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington, Linda Evangelista and Tatjana Patitz

Produced by Big Geoff Overseas Limited in conjunction with Sony Music Entertainment and distributed theatrically worldwide by Trafalgar Releasing.

“GEORGE MICHAEL FREEDOM UNCUT will be screening in cinemas worldwide on Wednesday 22nd June.

“George’s third studio album Older will be re-released on vinyl later this year on Friday 8th July as part of a box set which also includes an Upper vinyl, an essay recounting stories behind the album and previously unseen photos.”

