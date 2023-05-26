Get hands on in Hastings this half term at free International Lego show

If you are looking for something to do with the kids this weekend and during half term week then check out The Brick by Brick exhibition at Hastings Museum and Art Gallery in Cambridge Road.

The free exhibition gathers the work of 14 artists, designers and photographers from around the world who use Lego bricks as their medium or inspiration. Using this simple plastic construction block as their starting point, they have created stunning, thought provoking and often humorous artworks which will appeal to art enthusiasts and Lego fans alike.

Inspired by the wide range of artworks on show, a Lego graffiti wall, a build table, and a selection of Lego related games and competitions will give visitors to the museum the opportunity to try their hand at creating their own construction brick artwork.

Toronto based artist Ekow Nimako began using Lego bricks in his professional practice in 2014 and has since cultivated a unique approach to sculpting this iconic medium. Comprised of black bricks only, Nimako will be exhibiting four captivating artworks which reference mythology, West African proverbs and Afrofuturism.

Exhibition organisers 20-21 are proud to reveal that internationally renowned artist Michael Brennand-Wood has created four stunning artworks especially for this exhibition. Using a range of colours, shapes and sizes of bricks, Michael has created a series of abstract montages which have a mesmerising appeal to them.

Collectively known as The Little Artists, John Cake and Darren Neave collaborated to replicate a series of well-known contemporary artworks and icons of popular culture using Lego bricks. Look out for Damien Hirst’s Shark Tank and the Bates Motel from the film ‘Psycho’.

Brazilian photographer Valentino Fialdini will be exhibiting one of his large-scale photographs which show empty rooms and corridors. Using specialist photography and lighting techniques, Fialdini tricks the viewer’s eye in to thinking that these miniature Lego rooms are life-sized.

American born artist Janet Curley Cannon, who is now based in Berkshire, will be exhibiting her artwork ‘Not on the High Street Anymore’. This installation was constructed using her husband’s childhood LEGO® bricks and makes reference to the demise of the UK’s high street.

Cllr Andy Batsford, lead for Health and Culture at Hastings Borough Council, said: “The museum has lots of exciting exhibitions launching over the next few months, including this unique display of Lego inspired art. Entry is completely free, and the exhibition runs until 18 June, giving you plenty of time to come along, have a look and have a go!”

For more information, visit www.hmag.org.

