Hastings pub named as Sussex Community Pub of the Year

The popular pub in Hastings Old Town is situated in Rock-a-Nore, right opposite the fishing beach, and is a popular watering hole for local fishermen as well as for the wider Old Town community.

It is the third time the family owned and run pub has scooped the prestigious award and the Dolphin has also received awards for the quality and range of the real ales it offers. The pub is a regular in CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide book.

The Dolphin is also known for its regular live music events and has a popular weekly quiz and bingo night. The pub has a Fish and Chip Night every Monday evening, offering locally sourced fish of the day cooked in beer batter served with chips, peas and homemade tartar sauce.

Landlord Mark Little, who has run the pub with his family for the past 19 years, explained what it means to win the award. He said: “It means a lot as if you were to give this pub any label it would be ‘community pub’.

"You get entwined in people’s lives, you get involved with the community itself and things that are going on. Its a place where people come to talk and chat. As much as I love the beer, and serving good real ale is a passion of mine, you start to realise it’s a lot more than that. It’s a place where builders and tradesmen come and even get work of each other. The fishermen all come in and tell you how they are doing with the catch.

"To win this award means an awful lot to me and to my family. My sons and daughters will be taking over the pub eventually and will be carrying on in the same tradition.”

The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) Community Pub of the Year award is given to the pub that's voted by members and regular pub-goers to be the most community-focused.

