Get set for Christmas lights switch-on in Horsham's Piries Place

Festive fun for all the family is on offer in Horsham town centre on Friday (November 24).
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 21st Nov 2023, 10:09 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2023, 10:10 GMT
Kickstarting proceedings in Piries Place will be a Christmas Lights Switch On between 3pm and 7pm with a chance for families to meet and greet Beauty and the Beast characters between 5pm and 7pm.

There will also be live music from The Dragonflies between 3pm and 5.30pm, plus an opportunity to take part in a drop-in ‘make a decoration’ session at the creative hub Ceramic Shack.

A festive Vegan market will be held on Saturday (November 25) with tasty treats, homeware and craft goods on offer, along with music from trombonist Daniel Rehahn between 11am and 2pm.

There will be a Christmas Lights Switch On in Piries Place, Horsham, on Friday (November 24)

There will be carols around the tree in Piries Place between 1pm-3pm on December 9 hosted by the Ariel Company Theatre Choir, plus a drop-in ‘make a decoration’ session for children from 3pm at Ceramic Shack.

