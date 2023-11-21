Festive fun for all the family is on offer in Horsham town centre on Friday (November 24).

Kickstarting proceedings in Piries Place will be a Christmas Lights Switch On between 3pm and 7pm with a chance for families to meet and greet Beauty and the Beast characters between 5pm and 7pm.

There will also be live music from The Dragonflies between 3pm and 5.30pm, plus an opportunity to take part in a drop-in ‘make a decoration’ session at the creative hub Ceramic Shack.

A festive Vegan market will be held on Saturday (November 25) with tasty treats, homeware and craft goods on offer, along with music from trombonist Daniel Rehahn between 11am and 2pm.

