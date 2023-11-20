A new teenager behaviour course piloted in Horsham has been rated ‘a great success’ by parents.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Horsham District Council, with West Sussex County Council and Sussex Police, developed the course – dubbed ‘Growing Your Teenager’ – with the aim of increasing parents’ knowledge about the types of issues their children may face as they move from primary to secondary school.

The initial course was held at Horsham’s Tanbridge House School and covered potential issues such as anxiety, stress, drugs and alcohol, low self- esteem and staying safe online, among other topics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Additionally, a ‘marketplace’ of partner organisations providing support services for young people and their parents was also on hand.

A teenager behaviour course piloted in Horsham has been rated 'a great success' by parents. Photo: Pixabay

Horsham District Council cabinet member for wellbeing Sam Raby said: “I am delighted that the feedback we have received from this initial course was so positive and that as a result, we will now roll the programme out to additional secondary schools in the district.

“We do understand how challenging it can sometimes be as a parent with teenage children, and are pleased that this course provides so many useful tools to help people understand the changes their young person is going through at this time in their lives.”

Tanbridge House School head Mark Sheridan said: “The ‘Growing Your Teenager’ course was a fantastic opportunity to support parents and carers at the point of their children transitioning from primary to secondary school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad