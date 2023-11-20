Teenager behaviour course piloted in Horsham rated 'great success'
Horsham District Council, with West Sussex County Council and Sussex Police, developed the course – dubbed ‘Growing Your Teenager’ – with the aim of increasing parents’ knowledge about the types of issues their children may face as they move from primary to secondary school.
The initial course was held at Horsham’s Tanbridge House School and covered potential issues such as anxiety, stress, drugs and alcohol, low self- esteem and staying safe online, among other topics.
Additionally, a ‘marketplace’ of partner organisations providing support services for young people and their parents was also on hand.
Horsham District Council cabinet member for wellbeing Sam Raby said: “I am delighted that the feedback we have received from this initial course was so positive and that as a result, we will now roll the programme out to additional secondary schools in the district.
“We do understand how challenging it can sometimes be as a parent with teenage children, and are pleased that this course provides so many useful tools to help people understand the changes their young person is going through at this time in their lives.”
Tanbridge House School head Mark Sheridan said: “The ‘Growing Your Teenager’ course was a fantastic opportunity to support parents and carers at the point of their children transitioning from primary to secondary school.
“We were delighted to be working collaboratively with Horsham District Council, sharing advice with parents and carers on ways to help support their children through this transition and signpost where they can receive further help."