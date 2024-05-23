Gillian Keegan 'honoured' to stand for Chichester as General Election announced

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chichester MP Gillian Keegan told Sussex World she was ‘honoured’ to stand for re-election in the city, after a general election was announced yesterday (May 22).

Responding to a request for comment, she told Sussex World journalists how proud she was to have served Chichester for the last seven years: “I’m honoured to be standing as the Conservative candidate for our wonderful Chichester community.

"Since the last election Chichester has faced huge challenges and changes. From the darkest days of the Covid pandemic to the unity we showed in welcoming countless Ukrainian refugees.

"I’m proud to have served as the MP for an area that is as resilient, creative and kind as Chichester for the last seven years. Whether that’s ensuring we got the vaccines and ventilators we needed during Covid, to holding Southern Water to account and securing £56 million in funding to clean up our harbour and waterways.

Chichester MP Gillian Keegan said she is 'honoured' to stand for Chichester.

"I’m excited to be going into the election with this strong record of delivery behind me and am looking forward to meeting people across our constituency during the next few weeks of campaigning."

Shortly after the general election was announced yesterday evening, the Secretary of State for Education, made her approach to the election clear with a statement on X, formerly Twitter, where she said the choice for voters is ‘simple’: “A clear plan with @RishiSunak who will take bold action to deliver a stronger economy and security for your family.

“Or Sir Keir Starmer who has no plan, no principles and would reverse all our progress.”

The election was announced yesterday after a day of speculation. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, standing in the rain, touted his record and told media that the election is set to take place on July 4.

"I recognise that it has not always been easy,” he said. “Some of you will only just be starting to feel the benefits, and for some it might still be hard when you look at your bank balance. But this hard-earned economic stability was only ever meant to be the beginning.