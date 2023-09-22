Gillian Keegan responds to news that Chichester-area hotel could be used to house refugees

Chichester MP Gillian Keegan has spoken out against the news that a city hotel could be used to house asylum seekers and refugees.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Secretary of State for Education made clear her belief that the loss of a hotel could be bad news for Chichester, reiterating that, in her view, “the use of hotels as contingency accommodation is not the right solution for asylum seekers or the local community.

"I share the concerns that have been raised over the repurposing of the hotel, particularly around a busy tourism season for Chichester and the impact that additional families will have on local services,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I have raised these concerns with the Home Office and will continue to monitor the situation closely, to ensure that residents’ views are heard.”

Chichester Park Hotel. Image: Goole maps

“I understand residents’ frustration that there was no local consultation and that employees of the hotel are concerned about the future of their employment,” Mrs Keegan said. “Whilst this is ultimately an individual business decision, it is disappointing that local residents and myself have not been part of the discussions.”

Both statements come alongside the news that the Chichester Park Hotel will be closing as of September 26, with as many as 45 jobs on the line. The hotel’s gym, swimming pool, restaurant and bar will be closed to the public and advance bookings for weddings, wakes, and Christmas parties have been cancelled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad