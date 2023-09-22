Gillian Keegan responds to news that Chichester-area hotel could be used to house refugees
The Secretary of State for Education made clear her belief that the loss of a hotel could be bad news for Chichester, reiterating that, in her view, “the use of hotels as contingency accommodation is not the right solution for asylum seekers or the local community.
"I share the concerns that have been raised over the repurposing of the hotel, particularly around a busy tourism season for Chichester and the impact that additional families will have on local services,” she said.
"I have raised these concerns with the Home Office and will continue to monitor the situation closely, to ensure that residents’ views are heard.”
Her reaction comes after a joint statement from West Sussex County Council and Chichester District Council, confirming that a Chichester hotel could be used to house asylum seekers. The news prompted a wave of response from residents, including a petition with several thousand signatures.
“I understand residents’ frustration that there was no local consultation and that employees of the hotel are concerned about the future of their employment,” Mrs Keegan said. “Whilst this is ultimately an individual business decision, it is disappointing that local residents and myself have not been part of the discussions.”
Both statements come alongside the news that the Chichester Park Hotel will be closing as of September 26, with as many as 45 jobs on the line. The hotel’s gym, swimming pool, restaurant and bar will be closed to the public and advance bookings for weddings, wakes, and Christmas parties have been cancelled.
Local Authorities have not confirmed the Chichester Park Hotel will be used to house asylum seekers, but issued their statement in response to a request for comment from The Observer earlier this week. “Decisions around use of hotels and placements for those seeking asylum are made by the Home Office. We are not involved in the decision-making process,” the statement says. “Should members of the public wish to contact the Home Office directly they can be contacted on [email protected] or by calling 0207 035 4848.”