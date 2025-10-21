Give seals spaces says Hastings area RSPCA centre

Mallydams RSPCA centre at Fairlight is warning people not to go too close to seals on the beach.

A spokesperson for Mallydams said: “We were aware of a seal hauling out locally, and sent our seal expert team down to monitor on multiple occasions, alongside medics from British Divers Marine Life Rescue, who we regularly work alongside. This seal was exhausted, with several small injuries and a scar on his neck. “Seals haul out to rest, and do so more frequently when they are feeling poorly. To make sure a seal has the best chance of continuing to survive, it's best to give them space and do not approach them - it's especially important to not to chase them back in the water, as this uses up vital energy. “It's recommended to stay at least 100m away from seals, which is hard in busy areas but please do your best, for the well-being of the animal. If a seal is looking at you, then you are too close - it's time to step back, stop filming, and make more space. He will not be able to fully rest if he has to keep checking how close humans or dogs are to him. “Please call us on 0300 123 0723 or British Divers Marine Life Rescue on 01825 765546 if you are worried about a seal - never approach them, for their and your own safety.