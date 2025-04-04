Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A union has raised concerns over complaints by staff at Asda in St Leonards.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The GMB union said some store staff made claims of a ‘toxic’ working environment, leading to a survey being carried out in January and February.

It said almost 100 of its members completed the anonymous survey around working culture at the store.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The GMB union said the survey showed that almost 43 per cent of members said they had taken time off work for stress or mental health reasons.

Asda in St Leonards.

GMB said it is seeking to discuss the full outcome of the survey with senior managers at Asda.

Declan MacIntyre, GMB regional organiser, said: “The details from this anonymous staff survey are absolutely shocking.

“Some of these concerns have already been raised at a high level in Asda but were not appropriately or proportionately dealt with.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “Members are calling for action by Asda or they will be asking GMB to support members in taking action themselves.”

An Asda spokesperson said: “We expect all colleagues to treat each other with courtesy and respect and any instances where this doesn't happen in our stores are thoroughly investigated.

“We have clear and well-established processes in place for colleagues and GMB representatives to raise concerns with us directly.

“These were not followed on this occasion and we have asked the GMB to provide us with specific details of these claims so we can look into them further.”