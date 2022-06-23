Goodwood Festival of Speed 2022: How to watch the weekend's action online

The 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed started today (June 23) with four days of action set to take place over the weekend.

By James Connaughton
Thursday, 23rd June 2022, 11:24 am
Updated Thursday, 23rd June 2022, 11:25 am
Goodwood Festival of Speed 2021 (Photo: Michael John Reed)
Goodwood Festival of Speed 2021 (Photo: Michael John Reed)

Luckily for those who were not able to get a ticket, the Festival of Speed is being live-streamed in full on YouTube.

You will be able to see every minute of the action until the end of Sunday including a drift competition, the incredible shootout, F1 cars, sportscars, touring cars and lots more.

Watch the action below.

Goodwood Road & Racing (GRR) members can also watch two extra streams on the GRRC website – one of the Forest Rally Stage and another no-commentary version of the main live feed.

For more information visit the Festival of Speed website.

