Luckily for those who were not able to get a ticket, the Festival of Speed is being live-streamed in full on YouTube.
You will be able to see every minute of the action until the end of Sunday including a drift competition, the incredible shootout, F1 cars, sportscars, touring cars and lots more.
Watch the action below.
Goodwood Road & Racing (GRR) members can also watch two extra streams on the GRRC website – one of the Forest Rally Stage and another no-commentary version of the main live feed.
