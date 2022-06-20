Held in the beautiful parkland surrounding Goodwood House, the Festival of Speed presented by Mastercard is motorsport's ultimate summer garden party.

The theme for this year’s event is ‘The Innovators – Masterminds of Motorsport’, celebrating the technical landmarks that have seen the racing automobile develop from crude behemoth to space-age projectile.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What's happening at the 2022 Fesitval of Speed?

2021 Goodwood Festival of Speed (Picture: Sarah Standing)

The hillclimb – watch Formula 1, W Series and BTCC drivers take to the Hill in vehicles from the Main, Supercar and First Glance Paddocks.

Electric Avenue – over 30 models will be on display offering visitors the opportunity to learn more about the benefits associated with switching to electric.

Central Feature – sitting at the heart of the event, this year's sculpture will pay homage to 50 years of the BMW Motorsport division, showcasing some of the most iconic models developed by BMW M.

First Glance Paddock – see all the latest vehicles from the automotive world and find out what the future of the motoring industry has in store, including the Porsche 911 Sport Classic and the Ford Ranger Raptor.

Goodwood Festival of Speed 2021

Michelin Supercar Paddock – get up close and personal with the most exciting and inspiring road cars in the world, all pushing the boundaries of technology, including the Radford Type 62-2, Kalmar 7-97, Hispano-Suiza Carmen and the GMA T.50.

Future Lab – visit The Lab of The Future to see a variety of innovative achievements in healthcare, across engineering, robotics, and automation. See Interstellar Lab’s debut of its bio domes for sustaining life on this planet and others, to first-hand demonstrations of Move.ai’s motion capture technology. There will also be CalmTech’s never-before-seen AI dolphin and experience brand-new haptic technology from TESLASUIT.

Main Paddock – the F1 Pit Lane and the Main Paddock are the best areas to take a peek at the cars and motorcycles from five Formula 1 teams, the W Series motor racing championship, Touring Car championship and IndyCar, and grab a selfie with the stars and heroes of motorsport in the Drivers’ Club .

Cars & Drivers – each year the most prolific names in the world assemble at the Festival of Speed for the ultimate motorsport celebration, including 1992 Formula 1 World Champion Nigel Mansell.

2021 Goodwood Festival of Speed (Picture: Sarah Standing)

Cartier Style et Luxe – mill around near Goodwood House and admire the cream of the crop of rare and intriguing automotive design, with the overall winner being announced on the Sunday by a carefully selected panel of judges.

Forest Rally Stage – nestled in idyllic woodland on a single, dusty track, male and female rally drivers will tackle the tight hairpin turns in their fire-breathing rally cars.

Food and drink

The Bar & Grill and Farmer, Butcher, Chef need to be pre-booked, but Lamborghini Ristoronte 1963 and Porsche Cafe Le Mans do not need to be booked.

There will also be catering stands throughout the site, with everything from sandwiches, burgers and pasties, to street food and delicate baked goods.

How to watch the Festival of Speed from home

For those who have not been fortunate enough to get a ticket, you can watch the Festival from home through a live stream on the Goodwood Road & Racing (GRR) website.

There are two extra streams on GRR exclusively for members of the GRRC community – one of the Forest Rally Stage and another no-commentary version of the main live feed.

ITV1 will broadcast a portion of the Festival of Speed on Saturday from 4pm-5.30pm and Sunday from 3pm-5pm.

When is the 2022 Festival of Speed?

The event take place from Thursday to Sunday (June 23-26).

Car parks open at 6.30am before the gates open at 7am.

The action begins at 8.30am each day and the event ends at 7pm, with bars closing at 6.30pm.

Getting to Goodwood

Anyone arriving by car or motorcycle is urged to not follow their sat nav as arrival is through a carefully planned road network to keep traffic flowing and direct people to the nearest car park. Visitors should visit Goodwood's Travel & Parking page to plan their journey.

The closest railway station is Chichester, and a shuttle bus service will be running between Goodwood and the railway station each day from 7am-8pm.

Due to the proposed rail strike, Goodwood has reassured customers that enhanced traffic management measures will be in place at this year’s Festival of Speed as more visitors are expected to drive ot the event.

Tickets