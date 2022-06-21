Thousands of people will be flocking to the Festival of Speed which is taking place from Thursday, June 23 until Sunday, June 27 with roads in and around Chichester expected to be busy.

This week’s rail strikes are expected to result in more visitors driving to the event with strikes taking place on the Thursday (June 23) and a reduced service running on the Friday (June 24).

Traffic is expected on roads around Chichester

This combined with the usual commuter traffic is expected to result in delays in Chichester and major roads leading to Goodwood and the city including the A27.

A number of road closures will also be in place during the duration of the Festival of Speed with access maintained for residents.

The closures are:* New Road, Westhampnett: From the junction with Woodcote Roundabout to the junction of A285 Petworth Road* Kennel Hill, Goodwood: From the junction of Pook Lane to the junction with Selhurst Park Road* Waterbeach Road, Strettington From the junction of New Road to the junction of New Barn Hill* Claypit Lane & Madgwick Lane Westhampnett from the junction of New Road (Woodcote Roundabout) to the junction with Old Place Lane* Pook Lane, Lavant from the junction with Kennel Hill to the junction of Fordwater Road* Lower Road, East Lavant: From the junction of Fordwater Lane to the junction with Pook Lane

