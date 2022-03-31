Goodwood to host first race of 2022 Air Race World Championship this summer

Steeped in motor racing history, Goodwood is perhaps the perfect venue for the World Championship Series to take flight in a race calendar that will visit iconic cities and venues around the globe.

Chris Woodgate, chief executive of Goodwood, said: “We’re delighted to announce that the Air Race World Championships are coming to Goodwood on July 8-10 this year.

“Goodwood is an iconic location for exceptional experiences and prestigious motorsport events and adding the Air Race helps cement that status globally.”

Goodwood will host the first race of 2022 Air Race World Championship this summer

Originally developed by Red Bull in 2003, the Red Bull Air Race has hosted 94 championship series races around the globe and was broadcast to an audience of over 230 million with viewers in 187 countries.

Having attracted over one million spectators to a single air race on several occasions, it is the largest live spectator sports event in the world.

The Air Race World Championship live events are expected to attract a further 50 million people via global broadcast for every two-day event.

Nalin Jay, chief executive of Air Race, said: “We are delighted to be hosting the inaugural race of the 2022 Air Race World Championship Series at Goodwood the historic home of British motorsport.

“Goodwood is an incredible venue for our first race in the re-launch of the Air Race series and we can’t wait to welcome fans of the Air Race back to the spectacle of live air racing.”

Building on the significant legacy that the Red Bull Air Race leaves behind, Air Race is well placed to deliver one of the world’s most thrilling and pioneering global sporting events – focused on future tech, innovation, clean energy, and spectator experience.

Air Race will be introducing new and exciting race formats, including a team racing category, an Air Race Academy that will coach and mentor new and upcoming talent and a Jetpack racing series.

Series race director of the Air Race, Willie Cruickshank, said: “We’re thrilled to be launching the World Championship Series having faced a number of Covid and other related challenges along the way.

Ben Murphy during free practice at the fourth round of the Red Bull Air Race World Championship in Japan in 2019. Photo: Samo Vidic/Blades Racing

“Through the introduction of new race formats and categories, we hope to attract even more fans and deliver a captivating spectator experience that will mark a new age for motorsport.”

12 elite race teams have signed up for the 2022, 2023 and 2024 race seasons, with Red Bull maintaining involvement in the championship with the continued sponsorship of former world champion Martin Sonka.

Air Race is working with a growing network of inspirational technology partners who are pioneering a wide range of sustainable energy and propulsion solutions.

Through a partnership with Prometheus Fuels, Air Race plans to run its fleet of high-performance race planes on new, zero net carbon aviation fuel by 2023 using its Titan Fuel Forge technology

Ben Murphy during training day at the first round of the Red Bull Air Race World Championship in Abu Dhabi in 2018. Photo: Joerg Mitter/AllMarkOne.

The 2022 Air Race World Championship starts at Goodwood on July 8-10.

Tickets will be available for purchase in early April via Ticketmaster, Air Race and Goodwood websites.

