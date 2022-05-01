Grace: This is when you can see tonight’s episode set in Sussex and everything you need to know about it

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the second episode of Grace season two.

The episode, which is called Not Dead Enough, will air at 8pm tonight (Sunday, May 1) on ITV.

ITV said Not Dead Enough sees Grace and Branson investigating the murder of wealthy socialite and patron of local charities, Katya Bishop, wife of a prominent Brighton entrepreneur, played by Arthur Darvill, who becomes the main suspect in the investigation. The Bishops seem to have led a charmed life, until Grace digs deeper behind the respectable facade and discovers all is not what it seems. Doing so, however, places him unknowingly in grave danger.

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 04: Actor Richie Campbell films a scene as Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall visits the set of ITV's adaptation of the Roy Grace Series by Peter James on November 4, 2021 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Gareth Fuller - WPA Pool/Getty Images) SUS-220105-122151001

Season two of the show, which is based on Peter James’ novels, aired its first episode on Sunday, April 24, as John Simm returned as detective superintendent Roy Grace.

Despite the show being based in Brighton, other areas of Sussex have also been used as filming locations for the series, which co-stars Richie Campbell as DS Glenn Branson and Rakie Ayola as ACC Vosper.

The first Grace film Dead Simple, which aired on ITV last year, achieved consolidated ratings of 8.8m viewers.

The second series of Grace, produced by Second Act Productions, Tall Story Pictures, both part of ITV Studios, and Vaudeville Productions, will comprise four 120-minute films; Looking Good Dead, Not Dead Enough, Dead Man’s Footsteps and Dead Tomorrow.