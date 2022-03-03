The series, which is due to sell-out, begins on June 3 with award-winning Radio 1 Breakfast Show DJ Greg James spinning the decks for an evening of party anthems.

Iconic music producer and former Radio 1 DJ Annie Mac follows on June 10, before Ibiza King, house and techno veteran Carl Cox takes to the stage for the ultimate crescendo on June 17.

Carl Cox will headline the final night of Three Friday Nights at Goodwood Racecourse. Photo: Jayson Fong

Known as a maverick for mixing up familiar hard-hitting party tunes with influences spanning all strains of dance music across the decades, Goodwood Racecourse welcomes Greg James for his debut set on the Downs.

From chart-topping genres including rock, indie, dance and R&B it has got all the ingredients for an unforgettable evening.

The party continues with high energy and good vibes from Annie Mac, whose career has prompted the rise of Disclosure, Clean Bandit and Prospa to name a few.

Known universally as the Queen of Radio, she has an ear for innovative, emerging talent and a ground-breaking fusion of sounds.

With an eclectic taste, her iconic set will be peppered with her own, up to the minute remixes and classic tracks.

Back by popular demand is another pioneer and stalwart of the British music scene – Carl Cox.

In a career spanning five decades and four albums, Cox is perhaps known best for his unprecedented 15-year residency at the legendary Space Ibiza.

He was a key part of Britain’s exploding rave scene in the late 80s and early 90s and has been a prolific producer ever since.

Three Friday Nights at Goodwood is known for being one of the most exciting events to take place on the South Coast, with DJ sets following an evening of horseracing in front of a sell-out crowds.

After the last race has been run and the sun sets, the parade ring transforms into a laser-lit dancefloor, and the atmosphere is ignited for three unforgettable nights.

Mat Moakes, heycar chief executive, said: “We couldn’t be more excited for live music events to make their long overdue return to our summer calendars.

“At heycar we are all about dialling up the feel-good factor when you buy a car and with Ibiza behemoth, Carl Cox behind the decks for the closing party, Three Friday Nights is sure to hit all the same notes.

“It’s a stellar line-up from start to finish and we’re thrilled to be partnering with Goodwood Racecourse for the first time.”

Adult tickets start from £40, with juniors (13-17) starting from £30. All tickets are expected to sell-out and can be purchased at Goodwood.com or by calling 01243 755055.

For those looking to enhance the evening, The Sussex Lounge offers the ideal space for small and large groups looking for a casual environment, including your ticket, a pizza buffet, bar and betting facilities all for £65

Full hospitality with three-course meal, drinks included and a table for the duration starts £191 or exclusive use facilities for groups of up to 30 are also available