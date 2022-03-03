World Book Day 2022: Chichester children mark 25th anniversary of celebration of books and reading

World Book Day is a charity with a mission to give every child and young person a book of their own. Tokens worth £1 are being handed out and a new line-up of books has been released for 2022, available from booksellers.

Titles available for £1, or in exchange for the book token, include Jemima the Pig and the 127 Acorns by Michael Morpurgo, My Very Very Very Very Very Very Very Silly Book of True or False by Matt Lucas, The Last Word by Ben Bailey Smith and PEAK PERIL: A High-rise Mystery by Sharna Jackson.

Here is our gallery of pictures from people across the area.

---

1. Westbourne House School Photo Sales

2. Chelsea Bratt shared this photo of Eliza-mae as Cruella de Vil Photo Sales

3. Helen Emerton shared this photo of Daisy dressed up as the titular character from Daisy and the Trouble with School Trips Photo Sales

4. Westbourne House School Photo Sales