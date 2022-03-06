Hailsham care home given ‘good’ rating

Abbots Wood Manor Care Home, in London Road, was rated ‘good’ across all five inspection criteria – which are: is the service safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led?

The care home said staff were described as ‘kind and caring’ with one resident saying that carers were ‘great and always there when you need them’.

The activity programme in the home was also highlighted, particularly as it is tailored to each resident’s personal hobbies and interests.

This was the first CQC inspection for the 60-bedroom care home – which opened last year.

The care home said the inspector spoke with six residents, eight staff and families.

One family member said, “They [the staff] always take the time to speak to mum and she can tell them what she wants, she knows her own mind and they take the time to communicate and listen to her.”

The report also mentioned the home’s facilities, including the spa bathrooms.

One resident told the inspector, “I have always loved to relax in a hot bath with bubbles. The baths here are lovely.”

Helena Barrow, who is the registered home manager, said she was ‘delighted’ that Abbots Wood Manor had obtained such a positive report from the CQC.

She said, “We’re thrilled to have received this positive report.

“Every day our dedicated teams do everything they can to provide truly personalised and compassionate care for the people who live here.

“The pandemic has made for an incredibly tough two years, and yet despite these added pressures we managed to open a brand-new home and build a culture of care and compassion for our wonderful residents.