Hailsham care home raises funds for dementia cafe

Staff at Hailsham House Care Home in New Road arranged an afternoon of activities for residents and their friends and family.

The home said £403 was raised through a raffle which saw everyone win a prize.

The money raised will fund a new bench to provide outdoor seating at the dementia cafe in the Hailsham Community Centre – a place the residents visit regularly.

Hook-a-duck, swing ball and giant ten-pin bowling were just some of the retro games arranged.

Care home manager Rui Santos said: “Even though it was a little bit wet it was a brilliant day enjoyed by all, and it was fantastic to be able to raise funds for the Hailsham Community Centre, a place our residents love to visit.

“We’re always talking about the ‘good old days’ with the residents and these types of activities evoke such happy memories for them.

“The staff selected the activities based on the residents’ memories of their childhood - which is a great form of reminiscence therapy for those living with dementia.”

Guests at the event also enjoyed a barbecue and a live performance by activities co-ordinator Samantha Durrans who played the guitar and sang a variety of songs from the 60s.

Yvonne See, a resident at the home, said: “I had real fun seeing lots of happy, smiling faces. It made my day.”

Relative Mrs Woods added: “Bringing my mother’s great-grandchildren to the barbecue was fantastic – it means so much to me and the family. My dogs also enjoyed the event too.”