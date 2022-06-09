Hailsham enjoys jubilee weekend: 'It was a very special time for each and every one of us'

The day saw lots of shops and businesses across the town offering customers special discounts and promotions.

Mickey Caira, deputy town clerk and business enterprise manager, said, "Shoppers had the chance to enjoy a variety of special offers and promotions during this time and the event provided a unique opportunity for us all to come together, celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee and all that makes Hailsham town centre great, while having fun in the process!

"I'd like to thank everyone who helped with organising the event and for contributing to its success, including the town centre businesses who offered special promotions for customers and Hailsham Town Council staff for all their effort put into planning the day."

Jubilee weekend in Hailsham (photo from Hailsham Town Council)

The funeral director R. Butler & Sons won best dressed jubilee window display in Hailsham.

R. Butler & Sons impressed judges with a front window featuring a montage of photos of the Queen, in addition to a tree created from red, white and blue balloons.

Shirley Mancer-Bailey, manager of R. Butler & Sons, said, "I am proud and delighted to have won this competition. I always enjoy organising various window displays at R Butler & Sons."

Mayor and Councillor Paul Holbrook said, "We thoroughly enjoyed celebrating Her Majesty the Queen’s 70th anniversary of her reign as British Monarch and it goes without saying that it was a very special time for each and every one of us.

Jubilee weekend in Hailsham (photo from Hailsham Town Council)

“The window display competition certainly complemented the town centre's flag and bunting displays, as well as lifted the spirits of residents and visitors up to and including the extended bank holiday weekend."

"My fellow judges and I were impressed by the way that R. Butler & Sons, as well as many other businesses in the town centre embraced the special occasion. I’d like to thank all those who took the time and trouble to set up such brilliant displays, as well as my colleagues for helping to organise the competition and select the winner."

Now thought turns to this year's Hailsham Summer Market, which will take place in Vicarage Field on July 23. Read more here.

To book a stall at the summer market, please contact the town council on 01323 841702 or email: [email protected]