Hailsham widow publishes poetry book for late husband: ‘It’s a small book of my journey through grief and beyond’

Kerry Knight's husband Shawn Knight died from kidney cancer June 9 2017.

Throughout the 14 months of his illness and passing, Kerry – who lives in the Hellingly area – shared her thoughts and feeling in poetry.

She said, “After much procrastinating and battling my self-doubt over my ability to achieve this, I’ve pushed through and self-published my poems on Amazon.”

Kerry with her poetry book - Sunshine Moments

Since Shawn died, Kerry has continued to write. She said it's a ‘cathartic way to express’ how she is feeling.

She said, “I found many blogs from the perspective of the person with the illness but not much from the partner. So with Shawn’s permission I felt the need to write and share in the hope it could turn our negative into a positive and create a lighthouse up ahead for others in their storm.

"I was often told how my writings had resonated and provided comfort to others and was encouraged to publish because of this. As the five-year anniversary approached I decided to make that my goal to reframe the day into something more uplifting in his honour and create a huge sunshine moment. I’d always said if I did publish I would donate some of the profits to the hospice too so that’s what I’ve decided to do.”

From every copy of 'Sunshine Moments' sold, £1 will be donated to St Wilfrid’s Hospice.

Kerry said, “It’s a small book of my journey through grief and beyond.”

The front cover features artwork from Kerry's 22-year-old daughter Kiah Ludbrook. Kiah was featured this month by The Beacon’s ‘Creatives by the Coast’ series.

Kerry said, “Shortly after Shawn died I asked my daughter to create me a painting to represent Sunshine Moments as they had been instrumental in getting me through some dark days and still do. She painted the picture and it’s in my home as a beautiful reminder of Shawn and how the dark days may come but the sun is always shining behind the clouds.

“I always intended that if I managed to publish I would have her artwork on the book too as a tribute.

"It’s such a beautiful collaboration of my words and her art.”