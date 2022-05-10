Hailsham museum reopens for 2022

Hailsham Heritage Centre & Museum has now reopened to the public and is open on Fridays and Saturdays 10am-12.30pm from now until September.

The free museum can be found in Blackman’s Yard behind the town council offices in Market Street and is run by local volunteers from the Hailsham Historical Society.

The heritage museum houses a display including a period kitchen, farming and agriculture, local historical items, 19th and 20th century photographs, wartime artefacts and memorabilia.

Councillor Paul Holbrook with museum volunteers. Photo from Hailsham Town Council. SUS-221005-114148001

Councillor and town mayor Paul Holbrook was given a tour on May 6 to see the 2022 additions.

Cllr Holbrook said, “I think it’s important for towns to have heritage museums such as this for the simple reason that we live in an age where people tend to forget about their history but also find it very interesting when they learn about it.

“Our Heritage Centre has been at the heart of Hailsham for a long time and tells the story of the town’s history from its origins to the present day with some amazing displays and artefacts, and a wide range of materials for people researching their local or family history.

“I encourage everyone to come and visit the museum – volunteer staff look forward to welcoming visitors from near and far and sharing their knowledge of this eventful town with you!”

For more information contact David Dyer on 01323 381228 or visit hailshamhistoricalsociety.co.uk.