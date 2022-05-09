The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee: Eastbourne town centre street party planned

Your Eastbourne BID said Grove Road and South Street will be closed to traffic on Thursday, June 2.

Events will take place on the streets between 12pm–9.45pm as part of Little Chelsea’s Jubilee Street Party.

A Your Eastbourne BID spokesperson said, “There will be a ‘best of British’ fancy dress competition, where residents are invited to come dressed as a British icon.

The party will take place on June 2. Picture from Your Eastbourne BID SUS-220905-184457001

“The mayor of Eastbourne will judge the competition that afternoon and the best dressed person will win a prize.

“From 2pm–4pm Defiant Sports will be hosting a traditional English sports day.

“There will be an egg and spoon race, a bean bag race, a three-legged race and more.”

A street circus has also been planned and Printers Playhouse is set to provide live music.

The spokesperson added, “Continuing the activities, the Art House Cafe will be hosting a Jubilee bear hunt.

“Ten unique bears will be hidden in Little Chelsea shop windows. Pick up a form from the Art House Cafe and get spotting for a prize.

“To end the celebrations, at 9.45pm Eastbourne Town Centre will be lighting a beacon to coincide with the national chain of beacons being lit across the UK.”

As part of the celebration the streets are also set to be decorated with hanging baskets of red, white and blue flowers.

Your Eastbourne BID said the flowers will be maintained for a year after the event and changed seasonally to keep them looking fresh.

Your Eastbourne BID CEO Stephen Holt said, “Little Chelsea’s Jubilee Party is the perfect opportunity to celebrate 70 years of devoted service by Her Majesty.

“The road will be closed to traffic, but everyone is invited to join us in Grove Road and South Street to enjoy the party atmosphere.

“There is plenty to see and do for all the family, so why not treat yourself to a special jubilee lunch, enjoy some live music and take part in some of the fantastic family activities?

“We’re really looking forward to this special weekend. It will be great to have the town come together for such a momentous occasion.”