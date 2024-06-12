Hardest Geezer announces Euro 2024 challenge: 'Worthing's Forrest Gump' will run to Germany

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sussex’s very own Russ ‘The Hardest Geezer’ Cook has started his latest epic mission – running to Germany for the Euro 2024 tournament.

After more than a year out in Africa, Russ, from Worthing, completed his incredible run across the entire length of the continent from south to north in April.

The 27-year-old made national headlines but he is not a man who likes to rest – taking part in the London Marathon just two weeks later.

And now he is ‘absolutely buzzing to be back on the road’ again – running to Germany to support England throughout the Euros, Russ announced on social media on Tuesday (June 11).

He added: "Leaving Wembley now, ferocious ones and twos to every game. COME ON.”

Russ will run from city to city in Germany to follow the Three Lions as they aim to bring football home. In the group stage, Gareth Southgate’s team will play at the Cologne Stadium, Frankfurt Arena and Arena AufSchalke.

In an interview, televised on Sky News after Project Africa, Russ said: “It’s totally bananas to me, the amount of people that have been following and have come out to support me. It would be awesome to get people moving more.

"I’m a big believer in sport, in general. It changed my life so I’d love for people to be inspired or motivated to go out running or take part in any kind of sport.”

After more than a year out in Africa, Russ, from Worthing, completed his incredible run across the entire length of the continent from south to north in April. (Photo by FETHI BELAID/AFP via Getty Images)

Starting in South Africa in April 2023, Russ ran 29 miles a day through 16 countries – raising more than £700,000 for charity. This is why we think he should be a shoe in for the BBC Sport Personality of the Year.

The ultra-runner wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday (June 8): “Two months since Project Africa finished. Just about starting to settle back into ‘normal’ life in the UK, so there is only one thing for it. BACK ON ROAD.

“Ones and twos till the end of time baby. International tarmac network is trembling in its boots once again. Mission starts next week, announcement soon. Buzzing.”