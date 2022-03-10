Rotarians across Sussex will be collecting this weekend for funds to send to countries bordering Ukraine.
The organisation is looking to send money for medical supplies and to support refugees feeling the conflict.
People of Mid Sussex will be able to donate on Saturday, March 12 in Burgess Hill, East Grinstead, Hassocks, Haywards Heath and Hurstpierpoint.
Rotary are linking with their colleagues in Ukraine, Romania and Moldova to provide the medical equipment and support.
If you would like to help with our support to Ukraine contact [email protected]
READ MORE:
MPs and onshore gas industry calls for immediate end to fracking ban - Mid Sussex readers have their say