Hastings and Bexhill fly the flag against hatred

The iconic rainbow flag was raised for May 17, in support of equality, diversity and inclusion. IDAHOBIT draws attention to the violence and discrimination experienced by lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex people and all other people with diverse sexual orientations, gender identities or expressions, and sex characteristics.

The Progressive Pride flag encompasses not only lesbian, gay and bisexual people but also trans, people of colour, intersex people and others.

Dr Andrew Barton, chair of trustees for Hastings Rother Rainbow Alliance ( HRRA) said: “Every year we mark this day to highlight the problem of hate crime and discrimination members of the LGBTQ communities face. We still see terrible examples of people not being able to be their true self, in countries across the world and in the UK. We should celebrate our differences and be thankful that Hastings and Rother Councils make this effort to support us.”

On Friday, both Rother District Council and Hastings Borough council officers and councillors, were joined outside the town halls by members of the LGBT+ community and HRRA to show their support towards to this important day.

James Thomas said: “Flying the flag is a very visible way for councils to show their continuing support for International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia as well as demonstrating their respect for the LGBT community and their commitment to equality.”

A woman in the local Trans community, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “Six months ago, I experienced a verbal and physical attack on myself, which I reported to the police through 999, I was fortunate, someone within the community also alerted the police who arrived quickly. The police were supportive and showed compassion with what I experienced and took me to Hospital where I was treated for physical injuries. Reporting any form of potential Hate is so important, for the police to identify patterns of behaviour and for me to get support as a victim. I have been very fortunate, my friends and the local community came out to support me which I am very grateful of.”

As well as celebrating diversity in Hastings and Rother, flying the Progressive Pride flag sends out a clear message that all forms of discrimination are unacceptable to Hastings Borough Council and Rother District Council. Unfortunately hate crime and violence remain prevalent as seen in the rise in hate crime across Sussex.

James Thomas added: “Earlier this year an event in Hastings was organised with Sussex Police and Hastings Heart to bring together local community and service support organisations into one space to highlight the great support there is available to those within the LGBT+ community. With an increased number of LGBT+ people recorded within Hastings and the roll back of much earned rights raising the flag sets a tone of acceptance, diversity and inclusion from the councils which is much appreciated.

“The event was well attended with over 175 people visiting the 20 organisation’s that took part, with political figures including two MP’s and local councillors from the Labour, Green and Conservative parties’ the LGBT+ Community Support, Sussex Police and the Healthcare Trustee.

“This year we dedicate the day to the many within Sussex who have passed in the last year including Tony Morvay, Stephen McLachlan, Noah Hadjandreou, Stephen Linard, and others who champion the LGBT+ way of life.”

Hastings Mayor Margi O’callaghan said: “All forms of phobia, hate and bullying will not be tolerated in Hastings, we need to come together as communities and build an inclusive Hastings supporting each other. Phobia, in all its forms looks to discriminate against one of the most marginalised communities. I stand by those within the LGBT+ community and those who are marginalised within the Hastings community.”

Pictures by Roberts Photographic.

