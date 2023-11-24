Hastings area attraction has book swap event to help homeless charity

On the last Monday of each month, Wylands Farm at Battle stages a Book Swap to support a local homeless charity. - and the next date is Monday November 27.

The 154-acre site at Powdermills Lane works with Warming up the Homeless, which recently opened a new shop in Battle High Street.

Please come along to the Book Swap at the popular cafe between 10am and 2pm. Bring a book or two and take some away, for a voluntary donation. That donation will go direct to the charity.

Tracey Bull from Wylands said: "We pride ourselves on being very community-minded and supporting charities whenever we can. Warming up the Homeless does amazing work, and this is our small way of giving something small back to them.

"Winter is here and their services are needed more than ever to help people who are sadly living on our streets. Please come along. You will receive a warm welcome, swap a book and help this charity."

As well as a café, Wylands also have a Farm Shop open seven days a week, which is now selling its Christmas goodies.

Tracey added: "From scrumptious mince pies to tasty jams and a range of delightful goodies, we have everything you need to make this holiday season extra special. Visit us today and let's make your Christmas unforgettable."

