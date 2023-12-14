Hastings area farm shop is ready for Christmas

Wylands farm at Battle is getting into the festive spirit in the run-up to Christmas

The 154-acre site at Powdermills Lane, Battle, staged a Christmas Market at the start of the month, which attracted huge numbers. There was a wide variety of stalls, selling Body Shop hampers, cards, Christmas stockings and advent calendars.

Now it is offering Wylands Farm gift cards, hampers and Christmas trees for sale. There is a festive menu in place at the Wylands Cafe including the Wylands festive burger and homemade cakes.

Donna Bull from Wylands said: "The Christmas Market was a huge success and has really set us up for a festive December. There are so many Christmas attractions on our huge site, open seven days a week, and we look forward to welcoming as many of you as possible.

"We have developed the site in so many ways in the past two years, and now everyone can enjoy the benefits of a top quality farm shop and also our increasingly popular cafe."

