New Hastings Old Town shop will help with cost of living crisis

A new shop opened in George Street, Hastings Old Town this week, on Wednesday December 13, offering heavily discounted food stuff and other items.

The shop, called Arkwhites Best Before Store, opposite Butlers Gap, sells tins, jars and packet food that is near, or just over it’s best before date, although many of items on sale have a best before date well into 2024. it also has tea and coffee for sale.

It has been opened by Alex White, who for some years ran the popular Whites Seafood restaurant at the other end of George Street. The shop is a nod to Arkwrights in the classic English comedy Open All Hours.

He took his inspiration from an iconic shop in Queens Road called ‘The Cheap Shop’, which offered heavily discounted short-date or remaindered stock. The popular shop was open for 40 years until the owners retired and it closed a few years ago.

Alex, who is Hastings Old Town born and bred, said: “My family didn’t have a lot of money and we were always shopping there. A big part of why I decided to open the new shop was memories from back then and wanting to help local people who are struggling with the cost of living crisis. The cost of items in supermarkets seem to have gone through the roof.

The shop includes many big brand names such as Heinz, Hellmans, Doritos, Oreos and Blue Dragon at heavily discounted prices. It is also selling a few toys for the Christmas period.

Alex said the response to the shop opening has been largely positive from local people. He said: “I have had a few comment that it will lower the tone of the Old Town, but I am not doing it for them, I am doing it for parents who are struggling to feed their families at the moment.”

He also pointed out that much of the remaindered stock would probably end up in landfill if it were not for discounted shops such as his. He added: “There is nothing at all wrong with the food. My family have tried it and it is really good.”

The family run shop is cash only and will be open from 11am – 5pm, but closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

1 . Opening of Arkwhites Best Before Store in George Street, Hastings Old Town, on December 13 2023. Alex White with daughter Tabatha-Scarlett White. Opening of Arkwhites Best Before Store in George Street, Hastings Old Town, on December 13 2023. Alex White with daughter Tabatha-Scarlett White. Photo: staff

2 . Opening of Arkwhites Best Before Store in George Street, Hastings Old Town, on December 13 2023. Opening of Arkwhites Best Before Store in George Street, Hastings Old Town, on December 13 2023. Photo: staff

3 . Opening of Arkwhites Best Before Store in George Street, Hastings Old Town, on December 13 2023. Alex White with his antique till. Opening of Arkwhites Best Before Store in George Street, Hastings Old Town, on December 13 2023. Alex White with his antique till. Photo: staff