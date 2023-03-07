Edit Account-Sign Out
Hastings area pub offers roast dinner with all the trimmings for just £5

The Robin Hood pub at Icklesham, just outside Hastings, is helping people beat the cost of living crisis by offering a ‘March Madness’ meal menu for £5.

By Andy Hemsley
3 minutes ago

On the menus is a roast dinner served with roast potatoes, stuffing, Yorkshire pudding and seasonal vegetables. You can also choose from home-cooked ham, egg and chips or a mushroom balti, served with rice and a poppadom. The offer is available Wednesday – Friday from 12pm – 5pm. The Robin Hood has won a number of awards for being a community pub and offers real ales and real ciders.

The family run pub has a TripAdvisor rating of 4.5 out of 5 with the majority of visitors rating it as ‘excellent’.

