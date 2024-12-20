Hastings area to get millions to help tackle pot hole problem

The news, announced today (Friday December 20) comes as a boost for drivers and will see a national increase of nearly 50% on local road maintenance funding from last year and is claimed to be enough to fix the equivalent of over 7 million extra potholes in 2025 to 2026.

A sum of £21 million will be allocated to East Sussex County Council to fix potholes, clamp down on disruptive street works, and save drivers hundreds of pounds on repairs.

The MP says the government will make sure that the County Council spend the money wisely, collect the right data and deliver proactive maintenance before potholes start to form. The funding has built-in incentives, with 25% of this uplift held back until authorities have shown that they are delivering.

Fixing local potholes has been a key issue for the Hastings and Rye MP, having drawn attention to the scale of the problem facing the area in her maiden speech to Parliament.

Local roads in the area are notorious for severe potholes, causing vehicle damage and accidents, with some areas ranked among the most dangerous in the UK.

It comes as figures from the RAC show drivers encounter an average of 6 potholes per mile in England and Wales and the cost of pothole damage to vehicles is around £500 on average, with more severe repairs costing considerably more. According to the AA, fixing potholes is a priority for 96% of drivers.

Helena Dollimore said: “Potholes have plagued motorists in Hastings, Rye and the villages for far too long, but Labour’s record investment will start to reverse a decade of decline on our roads.

“This funding will benefit countless local people who will be able to keep hundreds of pounds in their pockets, rather than having to pay for repairs to their cars as a result of potholes.”

Labour County Councillor for Hollington and Wishing Tree Phil Scott said: “This early Christmas present from the Labour Government will be welcomed by everyone in Hastings. After years of neglect, our roads have some of the worst potholes in the country.

“I will be lobbying for Hastings to receive its fair share of this allocation from the County Council to repair our roads.”

1 . A pothole in St Leonards: Fern Road. A pothole in St Leonards: Fern Road. Photo: staff

2 . A pothole in St Leonards: Pevensey Road. A pothole in St Leonards: Pevensey Road. Photo: staff

3 . A pothole in St Leonards: Junction of St Johns Road, Western Road and Kings Road. A pothole in St Leonards: Junction of St Johns Road, Western Road and Kings Road. Photo: staff